Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,100 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Financial Group by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,110 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

