Team (NYSE:TISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

Shares of TISI opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Team has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $154.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

