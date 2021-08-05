Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,070 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of GOLD opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.