Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

