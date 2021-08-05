Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,757 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $190.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.28 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

