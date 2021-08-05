Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 798 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.