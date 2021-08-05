Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

