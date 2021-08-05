Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Y opened at $659.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $677.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $486.49 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

