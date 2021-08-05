Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,354.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,465.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

