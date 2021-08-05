Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic Sells 10,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TDOC traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.97. 115,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,870. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.05. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

