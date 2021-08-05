Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) COO Sells $527,979.60 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TDOC opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $23,996,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.31.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

