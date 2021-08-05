Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $373.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.94.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

