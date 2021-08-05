TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.27.

TELUS stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 41,902 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,818,000 after buying an additional 473,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

