TerraUSD (UST) One Day Volume Tops $36.67 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $36.67 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006240 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,050,248,941 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

