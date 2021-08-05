Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.43. 6,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

