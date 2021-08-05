Terril Brothers Inc. Has $19.79 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 4.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned 0.19% of Bausch Health Companies worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,097,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHC stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,365,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,017. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 440.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

