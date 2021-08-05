Terril Brothers Inc. Has $6.28 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 634.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,840 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for 1.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 765.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after buying an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 4,557,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,030,536. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

