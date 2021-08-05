Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 108.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $647.84 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.98.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $714.26. The stock had a trading volume of 487,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,513,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $646.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $707.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

