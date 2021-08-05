Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $1,200.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.98.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $710.92 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $646.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.27, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.