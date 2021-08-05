Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 137,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 120,667 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 208,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

