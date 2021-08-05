The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $886.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.