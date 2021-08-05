The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 19.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,728,000 after acquiring an additional 563,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 19.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 497,805 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.