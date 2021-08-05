The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BCO traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.34. 4,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The Brink’s has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

