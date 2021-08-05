The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $633,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00.

BKE opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The Buckle’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Buckle by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in The Buckle by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $567,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

