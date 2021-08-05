The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.28.

CLX opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.33. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

