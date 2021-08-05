The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

Shares of EL stock opened at $325.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $194.14 and a 52-week high of $336.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.36, for a total value of $704,196.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,314 shares of company stock worth $108,824,119 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

