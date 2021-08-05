The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 615,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,764,000 after buying an additional 126,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,596. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.14 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,314 shares of company stock valued at $108,824,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

