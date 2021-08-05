The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lessened by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $379.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.