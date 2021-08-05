The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $9.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.30.

LU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lufax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

LU stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. Lufax has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

