The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Director Sells $59,381.00 in Stock

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher H. Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Christopher H. Lake sold 500 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $17,350.00.

GRC traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,563. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $923.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 511,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

