The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.69 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce $40.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.45 billion to $41.68 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $38.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $143.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 billion to $148.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.67 billion to $149.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,131. The stock has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.01. The Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

