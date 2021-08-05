The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

KHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 76,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 37.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 27.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 189,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 41,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 84.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

