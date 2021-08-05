The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

