The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.97

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 6855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

