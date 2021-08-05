The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

LEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $6,840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Lion Electric by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEV opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

