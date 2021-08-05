The National Security Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

The National Security Group has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ NSEC opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.07. The National Security Group has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

