The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,879 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $141.89. 225,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.64. The stock has a market cap of $347.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

