The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 240.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 208.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 520.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 208.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.66. 955,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,418. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $216.42 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.34.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

