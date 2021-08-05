The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.49 million.The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.950 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. 898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

