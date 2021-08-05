The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 4,746,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

