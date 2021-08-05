The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,736. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

