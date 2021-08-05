THEKEY Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $97,369.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

