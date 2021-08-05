Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Sells $306,900.88 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $538.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $544.36.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,496,000 after buying an additional 203,122 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,093,000 after buying an additional 148,429 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.