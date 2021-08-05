ThreeFold (TFT) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.86 million and $14,065.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00101191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00141292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,898.96 or 0.99881411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.56 or 0.00829245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.