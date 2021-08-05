Tiaa Fsb Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.60 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.54 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.