Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $100.20 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

