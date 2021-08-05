TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $42.90 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 10.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $42,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.14. 33,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,828. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.