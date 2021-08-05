TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $446,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,965,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,631,000.

PFF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 119,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $39.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

