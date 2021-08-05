TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 528,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,299,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $186,054,334. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

