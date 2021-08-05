TimeScale Financial Inc. Invests $272,000 in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Separately, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $203.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.87. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $145.72 and a 1 year high of $204.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.552 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

